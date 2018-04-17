La Crosse Man Caught Pleasuring Himself in Plaza Ceiling

A La Crosse man is being accused of Burglary, Property Damage, and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior, after being caught sexually gratifying himself in the ceiling of Bridgeview Plaza in La Crosse. This took place Monday morning when staff from Bridgeview called the police after noticing ceiling damage. 37 year old Shane Duffy was hiding in the ceiling wearing nothing but a speedo. Duffy told police he was searching for a big puzzle in the sky, and also hoped to find something like Narnia. Duffy allegedly walked in the front door went into the women’s bathroom and climbed into the ceiling. He claims he took most of his clothing off because he was near the heating vent. Duffy told officers he had no drugs on him.

Source: WRJC.com

