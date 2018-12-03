La Crosse Man Arrested in Juneau County for 6th Offense OWI

Michael D Jameson, 26 years of age, from La Crosse, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. State Patrol was advised of an injury crash by the Juneau Sherriff’s Department early in the morning on December 3rd. After further investigation it was determined that the driver was impaired and was charged with OWI – 6th offense, along with several other criminal charges. Investigation is on-going.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6, Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”

Source: WRJC.com





