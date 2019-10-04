La Crosse Man Arrested for ATV Theft

Vernon County authorities have announced the arrest of Denis Y. Glotov , age 29, of LaCrosse in connection with the theft of an ATV and Utility trailer from Gianoli Rd in the Town of Genoa. The items were stolen sometime between September 27, 2019 and September 28, 2019.

On October 02, 2019, the ATV and utility trailer were recovered at a residence near Ferryville in Crawford County.

Source: WRJC.com





