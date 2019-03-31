La Crosse Man Accused Of Using GPS To Stalk Former Girlfriend
Charges have been filed against a 36-year-old La Crosse man accused of harassing and stalking a former girlfriend. James R. Muns and the victim had broken up last month, but police were told he continued to contact her and one of her children. Muns’ sister reportedly told the victim he had probably put a G-P-S device on her car to track her — and a search turned up the tracking device. Muns has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next Tuesday.
Source: WRJC.com
