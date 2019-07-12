La Crosse Honored For Efforts Toward Being Environmentally Friendly

The city of La Crosse has won the Energy Efficiency Excellence Award. The group Focus on Energy chose La Crosse for its efforts to be more environmentally friendly. Singled out was the mayor’s Home Energy Challenge, which encourages homeowners to make their homes more energy efficient. Forty have completed projects, so far. Focus on Energy is handing out 18 awards statewide.

