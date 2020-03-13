La Crosse Area Told Flood Risk Is Above Normal, But Not Certain
The National Weather Service reports the flood risk in the La Crosse area is above normal for this spring, but flooding isn’t certain. The government meteorologists say the snowmelt has been an “ideal to slow runoff.” How much precipitation falls in the next few weeks will be a major factor in determining how the flooding threat develops. Hydrologist John Wetenkamp says locations that normally experience flooding should be preparing right now. The U-S Army Corps of Engineers says it is well-stocked with resources if the need arises.
Source: WRJC.com
