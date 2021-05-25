Kyle Rittenhouse's friend pleads not guilty to providing gun, seeks dismissal of charges
Republicans quickly end Evers' special session on BadgerCare Plus without action on plan...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2021 at 9:43 PM
Three Republicans — one in the Senate and two in the Assembly — initiated the special session at 1 p.m. and ended it moments later.
Average daily COVID-19 vaccine doses continues to decline, but 45,000 kids ages 12 to 15...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2021 at 9:25 PM
The seven-day average of daily vaccine doses administered is under 22,000, a decline of more than 1,400 doses from Monday.
'That sense that you take for granted.' COVID-19 long-haulers deal with changes in taste...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2021 at 8:17 PM
Months after diagnosis, COVID-19 long haulers are dealing with changes in or loss of taste and smell that affect appetite and safety.
Kyle Rittenhouse's friend pleads not guilty to providing gun, seeks dismissal of charges
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2021 at 8:12 PM
Kyle Rittenhouse's friend says charges he unlawfully supplied the rifle used in the deadly Kenosha shootings should be dismissed.
'I guess I pulled the trigger': Two Rivers homicide suspect told police he and Malachi...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 25, 2021 at 5:17 PM
Court documents show suspect Joshua Walcott, 19, and victim Malachi Moore, 17, were arguing inside a Two Rivers residence before Moore was shot.
Memorial Day weekend forecast calls for cooler temperatures across Wisconsin, chance of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 25, 2021 at 4:59 PM
Meteorologists predict highs Friday will be in the low to mid 50s with temperatures warming into Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay.
Mauston Woman Faces 6th Offense OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on May 25, 2021 at 4:45 PM
Necedah Man Faces Meth Charge
by WRJC WebMaster on May 25, 2021 at 4:43 PM
WEDC Offering $400 Million in COVID Relief Grants to Small Businesses
by WRJC WebMaster on May 25, 2021 at 4:43 PM
