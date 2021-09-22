Kyle Rittenhouse's former lawyer wants the $2 million raised for teen's bail
Presidential election conspiracist lawyer Lin Wood wants to claw back Kyle Rittenhouse’s $2 million bail, raised through the #FightBack Foundation.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Tomah School District To Keep Masks Optional Mauston Citizens Urge School Mask Mandate
by WRJC WebMaster on September 22, 2021 at 8:12 PM
-
Legislation would require Wisconsin prisons to offer more than one vendor for inmates to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2021 at 5:31 PM
The bill would require the Dept. of Corrections to offer at least three vendors for personal property, which ranges from toothpaste to hobby items
-
Sign along a state highway in Manitowoc shocks travelers, but the city says it's...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on September 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM
City of Manitowoc has received hundreds of complaints about the sign. The man who put it there says the words are 'a very common slogan nowadays.'
-
Kyle Rittenhouse's former lawyer wants the $2 million raised for teen's bail
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2021 at 4:36 PM
Presidential election conspiracist lawyer Lin Wood wants to claw back Kyle Rittenhouse's $2 million bail, raised through the #FightBack Foundation.
-
Appeals court upholds demotion, discipline of Green Bay police officer who leaked...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 22, 2021 at 4:07 PM
A Green Bay detiective was demoted to patrol after leaking information about a sexual assault case.
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/21
by WRJC WebMaster on September 22, 2021 at 3:43 PM
-
Golden Eagles Sweep Wautoma in SCC Volleyball Action to Remain Perfect in Conference...
by WRJC WebMaster on September 22, 2021 at 3:41 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/21
by WRJC WebMaster on September 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM
-
These Green Bay parks will soon have free internet access
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 22, 2021 at 3:19 PM
In a 10-to-2 vote, city council has approved internet access in four parks
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.