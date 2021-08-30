Kyle Rittenhouse's former lawyer, now representing 17 people in Jan. 6 insurrection, is missing
An associate told a judge John M. Pierce was in a car accident, then told another judge Pierce was on a ventilator, hospitalized with COVID-19.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Brown County organizations offer to resettle 50 Afghan refugees, call for volunteers and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 30, 2021 at 9:22 PM
The Brown County Refugee Task Force has offered to resettle up to 50 Afghan refugees based on member organizations' staffing and capabilities.
-
As COVID-19 cases reach levels last seen in January, Wisconsin records a small uptick in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2021 at 9:06 PM
Cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are the highest in Wisconsin since mid-January, before the majority of vaccines were given.
-
Gov. Tony Evers weighs a vaccine mandate for state employees or weekly testing for the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2021 at 8:24 PM
Evers administration officials notified state employees last week they have until Sept. 9 to disclose if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Kyle Rittenhouse's former lawyer, now representing 17 people in Jan. 6 insurrection, is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2021 at 7:48 PM
An associate told a judge John M. Pierce was in a car accident, then told another judge Pierce was on a ventilator, hospitalized with COVID-19.
-
Prehn corresponded with Republican leadership about decision not to step down from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2021 at 7:39 PM
Frederick Prehn solicited advice from and shared information with several people including Madison lobbyist Scott Meyer and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany.
-
Green Bay's first Mural and Busker Festival
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 30, 2021 at 7:15 PM
Green Bay's Broadway District host the first Mural and Busker Festival, which included the painting of ten new murals and street performers.
-
Local Prep Football Scores from the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on August 30, 2021 at 5:42 PM
-
Wello health and well-being survey works to reflect full, diverse picture of Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM
Wello's 2021 survey works with diverse community members to reflect Brown County's true demographics
-
Gov. Tony Evers creates a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, giving $100 gift cards in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2021 at 5:06 PM
The effort is being funded by federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars and is aimed at boosting vaccination rates as children return to classrooms.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.