Kyle Rittenhouse launches pro-2nd Amendment YouTube channel
In the channel’s first two videos, the now-19-year-old Rittenhouse is shown firing a handgun at targets and what appears to be an automatic rifle from a moving vehicle.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Green Bay and Racine election clerks receive cease and desist letters over the returning...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2022 at 1:43 PM
Clerks in Green Bay and Racine were returning absentee ballots that were missing witness address information.
After hiring attorney who tried to overturn Trump loss, Ron Johnson launches website...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2022 at 11:08 AM
Johnson's campaign could use the complaints filed to its team of attorneys to question or challenge the results of the election.
Peshtigo files lawsuit against producers of toxic 'forever chemicals'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2022 at 11:08 AM
Peshtigo is seeking repayment for investments the town has made to deal with PFAS contamination stemming from the Tyco property in Marinette.
Combating distrust, Wisconsin Elections Commission makes 'Elections 101' videos for teens
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2022 at 11:05 AM
Taking viewers through the process of administering elections, officials hope voters will be more confident in the validity of the election outcome.
Early in-person voting begins Oct. 25 in Brown County. Here's what you need to know.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2022 at 10:23 AM
Office hours vary by municipality. Be sure to bring a photo ID.
Domestic violence, bad grades, job loss, expulsion: Chronic hunger is more than just a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2022 at 10:22 AM
From poor school performance to hypertension, chronic hunger impacts every dimension of life and well-being. Here's how you can help.
Halloween in Door County: Here's how to celebrate and trick-or-treat
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2022 at 10:22 AM
Halloween parties and events range from trick-or-treating to a petting zoo to hikes in Door County.
Green Bay-area trick-or-treat hours for 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2022 at 10:15 AM
It's time once again to pull your Halloween costume on over a sturdy fall coat and go meet the neighbors, in search of treats.
Can I get the flu shot and COVID-19 booster at the same time? Answers to that and other...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2022 at 10:12 AM
Flu and COVID-19 cases are expected to increase this winter, doctors say. Getting the flu shot and making sure you are up-to-date on COVID-19 shots is key to protection.
