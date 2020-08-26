Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in Kenosha protest homicides, considered himself militia
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with shooting three people during a Kenosha protest Tuesday, thought of himself as a militia member.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Kenosha updates: Biden campaign condemns looting, violence in Kenosha
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 6:45 PM
Journal Sentinel reporters are in Kenosha in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back multiple times by police Sunday.
-
Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in Kenosha protest homicides, considered himself militia
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 6:42 PM
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with shooting three people during a Kenosha protest Tuesday, thought of himself as a militia member.
-
Illinois teen charged with homicide in killings of two people during Kenosha protests
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 6:24 PM
Police reported the arrest of the person accused of shooting to death two Kenosha protesters and the wounding of another.
-
Less than 3 minutes passed between when Kenosha police arrived and when Jacob Blake was...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 5:16 PM
Dispatch audio reveals some of what police officers were hearing, and the time stamps of the call provide a general time frame of the shooting.
-
Much of Kenosha's deadly protest shooting was captured on social media videos. Here's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 5:15 PM
Videos give a play-by-play of the shootings in Kenosha on Tuesday that left two people dead and at least one injured.
-
In the battle over the suburbs in Wisconsin, Republicans hope to recover lost ground
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 5:13 PM
After seeing the GOP vote slip among suburban voters in 2016 and 2018, President Trump needs to shore up his support among this key voting group in Wisconsin.
-
After 32 years on WFRV, Erin Davisson looks ahead to retirement and back on her career,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 26, 2020 at 4:57 PM
'Mostly people want to say nice things and hug me, who could not like that?' The popular anchor is set to begin her new life up north.
-
Downtown Green Bay cafe will deliver your coffee in sustainable style with new e-bike...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 26, 2020 at 3:57 PM
Glas Coffeehouse knows not everyone's comfortable stopping in right now. So it partnered with Broken Spoke Bicycles to begin delivering orders to customers via e-bike within a one-mile radius of the downtown cafe. […]
-
Lower Wisconsin Riverway Receives International Designation
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2020 at 3:57 PM
The Lower Wisconsin Riverway is now recognized as a Wetland of International Importance by the United States and the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. The Wisconsin Wetlands Association is hosting two live presentations are hosting two live online […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.