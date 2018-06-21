Kyle Engen gets 18 years in prison for 2016 homicide of Deonta Lezine in Stevens Point
A jury found Kyle Engen guilty on all counts in March, stemming from a drug deal that turned violent.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
