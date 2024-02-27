KYLE DEGNER AND HEATHER HERSIL EARN WISCONSIN 4-H KEY AWARD

Kyle Degner of Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club and Heather Hersil of Blackhawk 4-H Club have

been selected as the Juneau County, Wisconsin 4-H Key Award winners for this year. The Key

Award was presented by Kipp Weber, Juneau County Farm Bureau, at the Juneau County 4-H

Recognition Program held on January 27, 2024 at the Elroy Theater.

The prestigious Key Award, one of the highest recognition a 4-H member can receive, honors a

select group of 4-H participants annually. The youth receiving this award are ones who have

demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership

skills, and actively participated in their club and community.

According to April Martell, Juneau County Positive Youth Development Educator with UW-

Madison Division of Extension, this year’s winners exemplify the goals and values of the

Wisconsin 4-H Program.

“Heather Hersil and Kyle Degner have been life members in Juneau County 4-H. They

have participated at every level possible including leadership positions plus local and

state competitions, all while serving as mentors and role models for our younger 4-H

members. Their commitment to living out the 4-H motto (To Make the Best Better) is

seen in everything they do. The life skills they take with them from their time in 4-H will

no doubt shape their future.”

Key Award recipients are high school students with at least three years of experience in 4-H and

one year as a youth leader. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Rural Mutual Insurance Company

sponsor the Wisconsin 4-H Key Award program. They have sponsored these awards for over 30

years, helping 4-H to honor some of Wisconsin’s finest youth.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.