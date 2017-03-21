Kwik Trip proposal gets "no" from Wausau planning commission
Plans for a new Kwik Trip store in Wausau hit a road bump Tuesday as the planning commission voted 3-2 against a zoning change that would allow the company to begin preliminary work.
Source: WAOW.com
