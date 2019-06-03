Kurtz Godlewski to Celebrate Hemp History Week at Kurtz Farm in Wonewoc

Representative Kurtz and State Treasurer Godlewski Celebrate Hemp History Week Wonewoc Representative and organic farmer will discuss the history and future of hemp with State Treasurer

On Tuesday, June 4th Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski will join State Representative Tony Kurtz on his farm in Juneau County to celebrate Hemp History Week and to discuss the Growing Opportunities Act, as well as hemp’s past and future in Wisconsin. Members of the media are invited to attend.

Who – Organic farmer and State Representative Tony Kurtz and Wisconsin State Treasurer

Sarah Godlewski

What – Media Availability on the site of an organic farm where hemp will be grown

Where – Kurtz Farm – W9648 Gehri Rd. Wonewoc, WI 53968

When – 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.