Kurtz Godlewski to Celebrate Hemp History Week at Kurtz Farm in Wonewoc
Representative Kurtz and State Treasurer Godlewski Celebrate Hemp History Week Wonewoc Representative and organic farmer will discuss the history and future of hemp with State Treasurer
On Tuesday, June 4th Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski will join State Representative Tony Kurtz on his farm in Juneau County to celebrate Hemp History Week and to discuss the Growing Opportunities Act, as well as hemp’s past and future in Wisconsin. Members of the media are invited to attend.
Who – Organic farmer and State Representative Tony Kurtz and Wisconsin State Treasurer
Sarah Godlewski
What – Media Availability on the site of an organic farm where hemp will be grown
Where – Kurtz Farm – W9648 Gehri Rd. Wonewoc, WI 53968
When – 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019
Source: WRJC.com
