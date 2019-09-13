Kurth, Jeannette Eileen, Age 85 of Grand Marsh

Jeannette Eileen Kurth, age 85, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the

Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the White Creek Congregational Church in White Creek, Wisconsin. Pastor Sam Downey will officiate. Interment will be at the Easton Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 am until the time of service on Tuesday at the church.

Jeannette was born August 21, 1934, in Easton, Wisconsin to Bernie and Hazel (Schoff) Needham.

She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School and then attended UW Stevens Point where she received her teaching degree.

Jeannette married Darrell D. Kurth on August 17, 1957, in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

She taught at Davis Corners and Adams-Friendship schools for several years until she stayed home to raise her family.

Jeannette enjoyed reading, singing, music and especially spending time with her family. She was a member of the Easton Homemakers, the Ladies Aid, and the White Creek Congregational Church.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Bernie & Hazel Needham; father & mother- in- law, Clarence & Belva Kurth; sisters, Shirley (Jim) Wiese; Iris (Earl) Werner; sister-in-law, Lorna Heitman, and son-in-law, Christopher Tully.

Survivors:

Husband: Darrell Kurth

Daughter: Nancy (Dan) Miller

Daughter: Janet (Mark) Nolden

Daughter: Stacy (Scott Mossberg) Tully

Son: Darin (Chari Dayton) Kurth

Grandchildren: Amber Gotch, Caitlin (Lucas) Killick, Tyler (Lee) Kurth, Kyle (Emily) Gotch, Jonathon (Michaela) Maas, Tanya Maas, Danielle (Adam) Boese, Cordell (Paige) Maas, Aaron (Hannah Landon) Tully, James (Brittney Kirsenlohr) Schrader, Jasmine (Mike Oertel) Schrader, Celina Kurth, Mason Miller, Colden Dayton-Kurth, and Coyl Dayton-Kurth

Great-Grandchildren: Hunter, Brandi, AJ, Oliver, and Hailey

Sister-in-law Eleanor (Jack) Riddle

Sister-in-law Lana (Ken) Byers

Brother-in-law Robert Heitman

Further survived by nieces, nephews, many extended family members and friends

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com





