Kurth, Jeannette Eileen, Age 85 of Grand Marsh
Jeannette Eileen Kurth, age 85, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the
Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the White Creek Congregational Church in White Creek, Wisconsin. Pastor Sam Downey will officiate. Interment will be at the Easton Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 am until the time of service on Tuesday at the church.
Jeannette was born August 21, 1934, in Easton, Wisconsin to Bernie and Hazel (Schoff) Needham.
She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School and then attended UW Stevens Point where she received her teaching degree.
Jeannette married Darrell D. Kurth on August 17, 1957, in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
She taught at Davis Corners and Adams-Friendship schools for several years until she stayed home to raise her family.
Jeannette enjoyed reading, singing, music and especially spending time with her family. She was a member of the Easton Homemakers, the Ladies Aid, and the White Creek Congregational Church.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Bernie & Hazel Needham; father & mother- in- law, Clarence & Belva Kurth; sisters, Shirley (Jim) Wiese; Iris (Earl) Werner; sister-in-law, Lorna Heitman, and son-in-law, Christopher Tully.
Survivors:
Husband: Darrell Kurth
Daughter: Nancy (Dan) Miller
Daughter: Janet (Mark) Nolden
Daughter: Stacy (Scott Mossberg) Tully
Son: Darin (Chari Dayton) Kurth
Grandchildren: Amber Gotch, Caitlin (Lucas) Killick, Tyler (Lee) Kurth, Kyle (Emily) Gotch, Jonathon (Michaela) Maas, Tanya Maas, Danielle (Adam) Boese, Cordell (Paige) Maas, Aaron (Hannah Landon) Tully, James (Brittney Kirsenlohr) Schrader, Jasmine (Mike Oertel) Schrader, Celina Kurth, Mason Miller, Colden Dayton-Kurth, and Coyl Dayton-Kurth
Great-Grandchildren: Hunter, Brandi, AJ, Oliver, and Hailey
Sister-in-law Eleanor (Jack) Riddle
Sister-in-law Lana (Ken) Byers
Brother-in-law Robert Heitman
Further survived by nieces, nephews, many extended family members and friends
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
