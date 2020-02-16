Kurt Anderson attempts to break world record
Kurt Anderson, in the “Arctic Arrow,” attempted to break the Guinness world record for on-ice speed Sunday at the Manawa Snodeo.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
