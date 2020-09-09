Kumerow lands on Buffalo’s practice squad

Former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow has landed with the Buffalo Bills, signed to their practice squad on Tuesday. Kumerow was released by the Packers on Saturday after quarterback Aaron Rodgers called Kumerow “super reliable” in discussing the Green Bay receivers in a Zoom session. Kumerow had one touchdown reception in each of his first two […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.