Kuhnwald, Douglas Paul Age 55 of Adams

Douglas Paul Kuhnwald, age 55, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at home surrounded by loved ones.

Celebration of life will be held April 22nd, 2023 from noon to 5pm at 985 Edgewood Ave Adams WI.

Douglas was born October 30, 1967 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Paul L. and Mary (LaMere). Kuhnwald. He graduated from Necedah High school and lived in Wisconsin Dells majority of his life.

Douglas enjoyed collecting star wars and Harry Potter memorabilia.

Douglas was a member of the Wisconsin Dells Lions Club.

Memorials may be directed in Douglas’s memory to Kayla Kuhnwald at the address listed above.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary Kuhnwald; his grandson, Alister Sodemann; and nephew, Donald Pangburn.

Survivors: Wife: Wendy Kuhnwald

Children: Kayla Kuhnwald and Kendall (Angel) Mckee

Siblings: Sherri (Ric) Thomas, Geno (April) Kuhnwald, Michael Kuhnwald

Grandchild: Remy Sodemann

And many nieces and nephews

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Source: WRJC.com







