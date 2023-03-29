Kuehne, Kelly L. Age 41 of Necedah

Kelly, L. Kuehne, 41, of Necedah, died suddenly on Monday, March 27, 2023.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 31st, 2023, 6:00 P.M. at the Oasis Church, 22547 Highway 21, Tomah. Pastor Steven Brown will officiate.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4:00 P.M. until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh. The Sonnenburg Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Source: WRJC.com







