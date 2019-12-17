Kuehling, Derrick Lee Age 38 of Milwaukee

Derrick Lee Kuehling, age 38, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. on Monday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Interment will be at the Easton Cemetery at a later date.

Derrick was born June 18, 1981 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Harold and Irene (Maisells) Helton. He grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Derrick married Ginger Nicole Fritz on March 12, 2003 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Derrick worked as a painter in Milwaukee.

Derrick enjoyed spending time with his children.

Survivors:

Wife: Ginger Nicole Kuehling of Friendship, Wisconsin

Son: Derrick “D.J.” Kuehling of Friendship, Wisconsin

Son: Dillon Le’Vay Kuehling of Friendship, Wisconsin

Son: Devin Leo Kuehling of Friendship, Wisconsin

Brother: Bryon Kuehling

Brother: Brandon (Katherine) Maisells

Brother: Shawn Maisells

Brother: Aaron Nelson

Sister Teresa (John) Rowe

Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Source: WRJC.com





