Kudos to Miss Carly as Wisconsin prison escapees are back in custody

Kudos to Miss Carly. Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said the operator of Miss Carly’s, a non-profit serving the homeless in the community, called police when two escaped Wisconsin prison inmates showed up Friday morning, looking for something to eat. “Miss Carly, making the phone call, it does take a lot of courage.,” O’Shea said. […]

Source: WRN.com







