Kubarski, Bernice E. Age 91 of Hillsboro

Bernice Elaine (Subera) Kubarski, age 91, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully at Schmitt Woodland Hills Retirement Community in Richland Center on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro, with Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Bernice was born in Hillsboro to Lydia (Weber) and Edward A, Subera on April 17, 1930. She graduated from Hillsboro High School and spent nearly all of her life in the Hillsboro area.

She married Eugene Kubarski on June 24, 1950 and partnered with Gene in building the Community Antenna System, one of the first cable television systems in the state, serving the communities of Hillsboro, Elroy, Kendall, and Cazenovia.

She was passionate about flowers and gardening. Her hobby grew into Valley View Greenhouse which, over the years, produced bedding plants, holiday plants and wedding/celebratory arrangements for the local community as well. She served as president and longtime member of St. Anne’s Altar Society at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, along with teaching CCD classes. She was also a member of the St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary. Bernice was passionate about her family, gardening, hand-quilting and polka music. Many family and friends were blessed with the fruits of her labor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Kubarski; infant son, Edward Kubarski; her parents, Edward A. Subera and Lydia (Weber) Subera and grandson, Brian Kubarski.

She is survived by daughter, Linda (Mark) Doherty, son, Randall (Mary) Kubarski, daughter, Linette (Jim) Manier, daughter, Lucille (Jeff) Downing and son, Gregory (Jean) Kubarski; sister, Elaine (Subera) Lee and brother, Ronald (Betty) Subera. She was loved by her grandchildren, Cindy Knapmiller, Justin Splett, Mike Kubarski, Dan Kubarski, Laura (Geoffrey) Rohlfing, Stephanie (Chris) Bankes, Ryan (Lauren) Downing, Zach (Cassie) Downing, Summer (Xavier) Glenn, Nadine Foster (Travis Hines), Kersti (Fred) Gruenert, and Kabel (Kristi) Kubarski, and great grandchildren, Greta, Heidi, Hannes, and Klara Rohlfing, Natalie, Barrett, and Calvin Bankes, Byron and Grant Downing, Kinsley Downing, Madison and Alaina Moreno, Tennysen Hines, Kohen Berg, Rayonna Gruenert, Korbyn and Karver Kubarski.

Source: WRJC.com







