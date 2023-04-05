Krueger, Carole Ann Age 86 of Mauston

On April 1st, 2023 Carole Ann Krueger passed away peacefully at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wisconsin surrounded by her family at the age of 86. She had been residing at Crestview Assisted Living Center in New Lisbon for the past year and a half.

Carole was born December 2nd, 1936, in nearby Hillsboro, Wisconsin. She grew up in Elroy and graduated from Elroy High School in 1954. She was the daughter of Clarence and Evelyn Garretts.

Carole was united in marriage to Bob Krueger on May 14, 1955, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. They were married for 63 wonderful years. She was the mother of 5 children (Garrie, Jeanne, Kathy (deceased), Kelly and Michael). Carole was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Carole spent most of her life in Mauston. She worked as a secretary at Vieth and Feldman, Best Power, and Mile Bluff Medical Center. She also worked with the School District of Mauston and the Mauston Library.

Carole enjoyed traveling, reading, puzzles, games with the family, and ice cream!!

As a member of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston for over 65 years, Carole was known as faithful and a caring part of the congregation. She enjoyed singing in the choir, attending Ladies Aide meetings, bible study, and the afterschool program.

Carole is survived by her 4 children: Garrie (Casey) Krueger of Lexington, KY, Jeanne (Calvin) Brockman of Mauston, WI, Kelly (Michael) Coughlin of Mauston, WI, Michael (Karen) Krueger of Green Bay, WI, 10 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. Sister-in-law Rhoda Krueger and Marilyn Krueger, and brother-in-law, Lyle Krueger, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, daughter, Kathy, and brothers, Chuck and Don, sister-in law, Dorothy Williams, and Mary Ellen Krueger, brother-in-law, Donald and Bill Krueger.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston, WI. Tuesday April 11th from 4-7 p.m.

Funeral will be held on Wednesday April 12th at 11 am. With visitation 1 hour before service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.