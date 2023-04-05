Krueger, Carole Ann Age 86 of Mauston
On April 1st, 2023 Carole Ann Krueger passed away peacefully at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wisconsin surrounded by her family at the age of 86. She had been residing at Crestview Assisted Living Center in New Lisbon for the past year and a half.
Carole was born December 2nd, 1936, in nearby Hillsboro, Wisconsin. She grew up in Elroy and graduated from Elroy High School in 1954. She was the daughter of Clarence and Evelyn Garretts.
Carole was united in marriage to Bob Krueger on May 14, 1955, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. They were married for 63 wonderful years. She was the mother of 5 children (Garrie, Jeanne, Kathy (deceased), Kelly and Michael). Carole was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Carole spent most of her life in Mauston. She worked as a secretary at Vieth and Feldman, Best Power, and Mile Bluff Medical Center. She also worked with the School District of Mauston and the Mauston Library.
Carole enjoyed traveling, reading, puzzles, games with the family, and ice cream!!
As a member of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston for over 65 years, Carole was known as faithful and a caring part of the congregation. She enjoyed singing in the choir, attending Ladies Aide meetings, bible study, and the afterschool program.
Carole is survived by her 4 children: Garrie (Casey) Krueger of Lexington, KY, Jeanne (Calvin) Brockman of Mauston, WI, Kelly (Michael) Coughlin of Mauston, WI, Michael (Karen) Krueger of Green Bay, WI, 10 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. Sister-in-law Rhoda Krueger and Marilyn Krueger, and brother-in-law, Lyle Krueger, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, daughter, Kathy, and brothers, Chuck and Don, sister-in law, Dorothy Williams, and Mary Ellen Krueger, brother-in-law, Donald and Bill Krueger.
Visitation will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston, WI. Tuesday April 11th from 4-7 p.m.
Funeral will be held on Wednesday April 12th at 11 am. With visitation 1 hour before service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Source: WRJC.com
-
Martice Scales found his passion in farming. Now, he wants future generations of Black...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 8:01 PM
Martice Scales, who currently rents a few acres at an incubator farm, is advocating for more equitable access to owning land for himself and other BIPOC farmers.
-
Spring election results: Oconto County voters make their decisions
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 7:50 PM
Spots on city council, school boards and town boards were all up for grabs in the spring election.
-
Krueger, Carole Ann Age 86 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 5, 2023 at 6:42 PM
-
Update: Man Found Deceased in Town of Armenia Cabin
by WRJC WebMaster on April 5, 2023 at 6:18 PM
-
Dan Kelly calls Wisconsin Supreme Court winner Janet Protasiewicz a 'serial liar' as he...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM
After losing by 10 percentage points, Dan Kelly refused to call Janet Protasiewicz to concede, instead lashing out in a speech to supporters.
-
Bice: Who were the biggest winners and (sore) losers in Wisconsin's elections Tuesday?...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:07 PM
After losing by double digits for the second time in three years, former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly should know how to lose by now. He does not.
-
Dan Knodl's win gives Republicans a supermajority in the Wisconsin Senate. Could they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM
Republican Knodl talked during the campaign about aiming impeachment powers at Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Milwaukee County DA John Chisholm
-
Wisconsin voters back expanding work requirements for welfare benefits. Here's why the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM
In a mostly symbolic vote, Wisconsin voters supported in an advisory referendum Tuesday a work requirement for recipients of taxpayer-funded benefits.
-
Liberal Janet Protasiewicz defeats conservative Dan Kelly in closely watched Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM
Janet Protasiewicz defeated Dan Kelly by double digits to earn a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.