Krotzman, Arlene Age 100 of New Lisbon

Arlene Krotzman, age 100 of New Lisbon, WI., passed away peacefully on January 20, 2024 at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Lisbon. She was born September 16, 1923 in Vesper, WI to Paul and Selma (Haas) Schroeder. Arlene grew up in Seneca Corners and graduated from Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School in 1941.

Arlene was united in marriage to Kenneth Krotzman on May3, 1947, and they lived their 69 years together in New Lisbon. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church.

Arlene is survived by her son Jim (Linda) of Sun Prairie, WI and Kathy Fuchs of rural Marshfield, WI, seven grandchildren, Erin, Jasmine, Emily, Megan, Chris, Jeffrey, and Sara, and three great-grandchildren, Evie, Edwin, and James. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ken, and a son Tim.

She worked for many years at Kimball’s IGA where she was a meat cutter. She enjoyed crafts and deer hunting.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the Hare Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Rev. Lucy Hardie presiding. Inurnment will take place in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Memorials to the Bethany Lutheran Church or the New Lisbon Food Pantry would be appreciated. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.

The family thanks the staff at Crest View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care.

Source: WRJC.com







