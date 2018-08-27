Krista Sypher case: Husband accused of dumping evidence in wife's disappearance
Jason Sypher made his first appearance Monday afternoon at the Portage County Courthouse.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Thousands without power in central Wisconsin8 hours ago
- UW-Madison and Foxconn announce research partnership13 hours ago
- DA: DC Everest teacher sex case with teen started with social media14 hours ago
- Krista Sypher case: Husband accused of dumping evidence in wife's disappearance14 hours ago
- Jen and Greg Seymour hike the Appalachian Trail14 hours ago
- Wisconsin corrections officials don't have current info for nearly 3,000 sex offender...14 hours ago
- Necedah Man Threatens Girl in Text Messages15 hours ago
- Lightning believed cause of fire that damaged home near Marshfield15 hours ago
- Children Allegedly Held in Cages at a Monroe County Residence Names Released15 hours ago
- Mauston Police Notify Public of Recent SCAM16 hours ago
- CREP Available for Farmers That Suffered Crop Losses1 day ago
- Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants Now Available1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.