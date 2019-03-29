Kreisler, Thomas E. Age 67 of Arkdale
Thomas E. Kreisler, age 67, of Arkdale, Wisconsin died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Wm S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Per Tom’s wishes, no services will be held.
Tom was born April 5, 1951 in Madison, Wisconsin to Randall and Norma (Trott) Kreisler. He graduated from Madison LaFollette High School in 1969. Tom served in the Army. He lived in Madison until his retirement to Adams County in 1993.
Thomas enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Memorials may be directed in Thomas’s memory to the charity of your choice.
Thomas was preceded in death by his dad, Randall Kreisler; and brother, Tim Kreisler.
Survivors:
Sister: Julie (Jeff) Glaznap of Friendship, WI
Sister: Jolene Kreisler of Cudahy, WI
Sister: Tammy Kreisler-Magine of Chicago, IL
Sister: Patti Frank of Beloit, WI
Brother: Don Frank of Milton, WI
Sister: Penny Frank of Beloit, WI
Brother: Joe Frank of Janesville, WI
Sister: Jackie Frank of Beloit, WI
Mother: Norma Frank of Beloit, WI
Special Friend: Barb Fahey of Lake Delton, WI
Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
Kreisler, Thomas E. Age 67 of Arkdale
