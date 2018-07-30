Kramer, Dorothy, age 88 of Camp Douglas
Dorothy Kramer, age 88, of Camp Douglas died on Sunday July 29, 2018 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Elroy, WI. Dorothy was the 13th child out of 14 children born to Leon and Anna (Simco) Kovel, and was born on May 5, 1930 in Lyons, IL. Dorothy was raised in Lyons, IL, and later married Andrew L. Kramer II on Sept. 29, 1952 in Lyons, IL. They lived the first 50 years in Lyons, IL, later, after Andrew’s death in 1982 the family moved to the town of Cutler in Juneau County, WI.
Dorothy loved Bingo, especially at the American Legion in Camp Douglas. She also did word search puzzles. She loved music, especially listening to her son Andy’s band “Run Away Train” in which her son-in-law Bob also played in.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Karen (Bob) Kramer of Camp Douglas, her daughter-in-law Gail Kramer of Camp Douglas, her sister Betty Kobel of Warrens, WI, her brother Tom Kovel of Warrens, and by 3 special granddaughters; Heather, Jessica, and Donna and 1 great grandson, Attwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Andrew L. Kramer III in 2017, and by 11 siblings.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday July 31, 2018 at 1:00p.m. in the St. James Catholic Cemetery (County Rd C) in Camp Douglas, WI, with Fr. Robert Letona presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Source: WRJC.com
