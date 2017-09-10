Krah, Kenneth C., age 81 of Alta Texas, formerly of Friendship

Kenneth C. Krah, age 81, of Alba, Texas (formerly of Friendship) passed away at his home on July 12, 2017.

Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 23rd, 2017 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, WI. Mr. Roger Eck will officiate. Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery, Friendship, WI. Visitation will be Saturday, September 23rd, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Source: WRJC.com

