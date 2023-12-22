Kozlowski, Beverly Jean Age 90 of Elroy

Beverly Jean (Schantzen) Kozlowski, 89 years and 364 days, left this world to be with our Father in Heaven on December 24th, 2023 in Elroy, Wisconsin.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, December 28th at Picha Funeral home in Elroy. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Friday, December 29th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fr. John Ofori-Domah. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in the Township of Plymouth. Arrangements are by Picha Funeral Home of Elroy.

Beverly “Bev” was born in the county of Roseau, MN to Robert and Mildred (Croaker) Schantzen on December 25th, 1933. She later moved to South Milwaukee, Wisconsin and attended school at St. John’s Catholic School later graduating from St. Catherine’s of Racine High School. She married Edmund on June 23rd, 1953 at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church in South Milwaukee. They started their family in the Franklin and Cudahy area until they moved in 1962 to a dairy farm outside of Elroy.

Beverly’s work career started in El Paso, TX during Edmund’s military stay and continued in 1972 when she worked for Leers Manufacturing. She later worked for the Elroy-Kendall-Wilton School District and the Township of Plymouth. She was the matriarch of her family and left this world with a legacy of 9 children, 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. She greatly emphasized the importance of education and always said, “you are never too old to learn”. She took multiple courses at the local technical college where she earned her college degree. She was a Master Gardener and belonged to the Hill and Dale Gardening Club. She was also a member of the Nifty Needlers Quilters and Millard Prairie HEC.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund J. and daughter-in-law Jenny (Dan). She is survived by her children Daniel (Lisa), Lynn (Mark), Connie, Colleen (Rocky), Russell, and Renee. Grandchildren Tara (Katie), Andrea (Kevin), Rebecca (Grant), Troy, Nathan, Travis (Jamie), Nicholas. Great-Grandchildren Allie, Neil, Keira, Roy, Paisley, Whitley, Eliza. She is further survived by one sister Agnes (Eric), one sister-in-law Lela (Walter) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family of Beverly would like to send their thanks to all those who visited or sent cards during her stay at the health center as well as St. Patrick’s Parish.

Source: WRJC.com







