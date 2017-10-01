Koutalis, Sr, Michael A., age 76 of Adams Friendship

Michael A Koutalis Sr, age 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at home.

He was born on August 14, 1941, in Milwaukee, the son of Andrew and Elizabeth Koutalis. He married Gudrun Berndt on April 20, 1963. Mike owned a landscaping business for many years while also working as a Teamster and retired in 1998. After retiring he stuck closely to his plan to enjoy life. Mike volunteered for the Salvation Army, was an active member of the 4 Seasons Bad Boy Boating Club, Carlson’s 505 Club, and belonged to Mound View Golf Club, making numerous close friends throughout the years. Mike & Goody spent many winters in Naples, FL. He enjoyed spending time with family & friends, boating, fishing, golfing, dancing, playing Cribbage, and was well known for telling jokes.

He is survived by his wife Gudrun “Goody” of 54 years; his two loving sons and daughter Michael Jr, Matthew, Suzanne, along with seven Grandchildren and ten Great Grandchildren, and too many friends to count who have become part of our extended family.

A private family memorial is being held at Roseberry Funeral Home in Adams-Friendship with a celebration of Mike’s life to follow on a later date. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Salvation Army.

A special thanks to the “DPC” morning coffee club at 4 Seasons, who provided daily news and fodder that started his day for so many years. Apologies to all those in the health and service industries, who will now forever be missing their Tootsie Roll Pops that came along with their tips.

“Tis easy to drift with the current swift, just lie in your boat and dream, but in nature’s plan, it takes a real man to paddle the boat upstream.”

