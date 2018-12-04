Kouba, Lois Mae 89 of Hillsboro

Lois Mae Kouba, 89, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2018. She was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to Cyril and Margaret Kronschnabel on May 24, 1929. She attended the Manitowoc Music Conservatory throughout her school years and graduated from Manitowoc High School. Later she attended the Milwaukee State Teacher’s College. Lois was united in marriage to L. Lawrence Kouba on June 10, 1950. Together they owned and operated Kouba Well Drilling in Hillsboro, Wisconsin.

Lois shared her gift of music, whether she was singing with the Florentine Opera Company, on the Wisconsin Radio Hour, or teaching piano and voice lessons to hundreds of students over numerous decades. Music was her way of serving God throughout her lifetime of directing and playing for her church choir. She was a true inspiration to her family with her devotion to her faith.

Survivors include her children, Daniel (Maureen) Kouba of Hillsboro, Robert (Christi) Kouba of Hillsboro, Jane (Guy) Koehler of Sparta, and Nancy (Scott) Kronn of Holmen; grandchildren, Zachary (Jen) Kouba, Matthew Kouba, Karrie Kouba, Joshua (April) Kouba, Julie (Aaron) Coorough, Andrew (Emily) Alexander, Patrick (Alexandra) Alexander, Andrea (Bradley) Kahler, and Geoffrey Kronn; great-grandchildren, Grace, Paige, Kendall, Sydney, Parker, Chloe, Clayton, Carter, Abigail, Amelia, Charlotte, and Oliver; brother, Robert (Catherine) Kronschnabel, sisters-in-law, Beverly Kronschnabel, Marie Graiziger, Sister Christine Kouba, Cecile (Francis) Haugh, and Barbara Beres, and many nieces and nephews and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, L. Lawrence Kouba, parents, her brother, William Kronschnabel, infant grandson, Kyle Alexander, brothers-in-law, Raymond Ronowski, James Graiziger, Francis Kouba, and Clarence Beres.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro, Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery – Dilly, Wisconsin. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., with a rosary service at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Thank You Mom for bringing us in the World, Thank You Mom for showing us the way, Thank You Mom for teaching us right from wrong, but most of all to Sing and Pray. Thank You Mom.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.