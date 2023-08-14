Kouba, Emil Age 93 of Adams County

Emil was born May 24, 1930, in the Town of Rome of Bohemian Settlement, now Sand Valley property to Mary and Frank Kouba. He attended Barnum School through 8th grade and helped the family farm the land.

In 1944 Mary and Frank moved the home and barn to a site on Highway 13.

Emil graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1949. He began working at Adams Columbia Electric Cooperative per recommendation from principal at Adams-Friendship High. In 1951 he started working at Nekoosa Papers, but later that year was drafted into the army and served 2 years in active duty and 6 years in the Standby Reserves. In the army, he spent 1 year in South Korea working in the tank unit.

In 1953, he returned home and married Donabelle Christine Petersen on May 9, 1953. They were married 62 years before Donabelle passed at home with Alzheimers in 2015. He was a loving caretaker for her for 12 years and had her home until death.

Emil and Donabelle lived in Wisconsin Rapids, WI from 1953-1954. They built a house in the town of Rome in 1954 and began a family. They had 4 children (Donald Emil, Brenda Renee, Thomas Holger, and Teresa Lynn). He continued to work at Nekoosa Papers for 44 years.

Emil was active in his community. He served on the Chester School Board. He served as Constable for 1 year in the Town of Rome, of which he served 17 years. He was a fire inspector for the State and served in the Southwest counties of the state of Wisconsin. For one year he served as the President of the Fire Inspectors and another year as secretary. Emil worked as a state certified building inspector for the Town of Rome for 20 years. He was a member of Exceptional Citizens for many years and involved in Special Olympics with his son. Emil was active in his church. Baptized after marriage, was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church and served on the church council for 3 terms. He was also on the Niebull Cemetery committee from 1955-2006.

Emil had many activities of interests growing up. He played catcher for Town of Rome Baseball League. (Never had a knee replaced!) He was on a bowling league with his wife at Nekoosa Evergreen Bowling Alleys. Emil loved going to polka dances, snowmobiling with his family and friends, deer hunting (taught grandchildren to shoot, clean out, and cut up venison), fishing, playing on horseshoe leagues, handy man of all trades, gardening, canning, making sauerkraut, Russian Dill Pickles, and his garden of plenty was passed out to many. He spent adventures in Florida with his wife and son, Tom, going to Florida at their 4 weeks of timeshares. His 112-10 HP John Deere tractor bought in 1969 was his second love used to pull floats in parades, snowplow, cultivate garden, pick up firewood, cut grass, give rides with grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart, Donabelle Christine Petersen of 62 years; two beautiful sons: Donald Emil Kouba and Thomas Holger Kouba; parents: Mary (Urs) and Frank Kouba, siblings: Rose Hendricksen (James), Ella Peterson (Jim), Joe Kouba (Lorraine), Frank Kouba (Mildred), and Bessie Kouba.

He is survived by his 2 daughters, Brenda Renee Kizewski (Jim), Teresa Harvey-Beversdorf (Thomas Beversdorf), and daughter-in-law Cindy Kouba. He has 9 grandchildren, Father Justin Kizewski, Melissa Saeland (Joshua), Jamie Gries (Tony), Jessica Bradly (Daniel), Shane Harvey (Elizabeth), Jenna Lynch (Jimmy), Jillian McElroy (Joseph), Terra Warino (Dustin) and Shad Harvey (Amanda). He has 22 great grandchildren: Claire Sandra Gries, Jude Leonard Lynch, Caeli Marie Gries, Mara Johanna Lynch, Makayla Marie Bradley, Kateri Rose Gries, Cecelia Renee Lynch, Mason Daniel Bradley, Simon James Lynch, Ethan Joshua Saeland, Anthony James Gries, Emery Marie Warino, Keldyn Terence Harvey-Wright, Miles Joseph McElroy, Eli Dereck Saeland, Lenora Isabel Harvey-Wright, Josephine Renee McElroy, Ellie Marie Warino, Lucia Agnes McElroy, and his last armful hold of Kolbe Joseph Lynch stating, “you can sleep all you want, you will be awake a long long time, and I think I’ll keep him!”.

Ending years of life were full of wonderful VA caregivers and staff, watching: Gunsmoke, Andy Griffith Show; doing exercises recommended by VA PT, church service Sundays, enjoying the birds, deer from patio door, enjoying communication with anyone who visited and sharing stories of life. And while watching nature from his patio door he yearned to see the love of his life again!

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Big

Flats, Wisconsin. Pastor Gloria Stubitsch will officiate. Interment will be at the Niebull Cemetery,

Town of Big Flats, Adams County, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at church on Saturday.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com







