Kotulski, Victoria (Vicki) Adeline, age 94 of Foley, Alabama

VICTORIA ADELINE KOTULSKI (Vicky) age 94, of Foley, Alabama passed away Thursday, October 26th, 2017 from heart disease.

Victoria was born in Perronville, Michigan on December 14, 1922 to Theodore and Francis (Slowinska) Andzejewski. She lived in Perronville, MI, the Chicago suburbs, Friendship, WI and Foley, Alabama.

Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Francis Andzejewski; husband, Adam Polanowski married 6-23-1946, died October 26, 1965; second husband, Walter J. Kotulski married 5-22-1970, died March 6, 2009; her siblings: John Andzejewski, Mary (Louie) Dzialowy, Julia (George) Kakuska, Helen (Mitchel) Los, Ann (Walter) Pach, Louise (George) Kulawiak, Stella (Gust) Carlson, and Walter (Irene) Andzejewski; and Step daughter, Josie Ippolito.

Survivors include her sister, Alice (Frank, deceased 3-7-2009) Karl; children: Sandra L. (Tom) Hallberg, Larry (Judi) Polanowski, Robert (Judi) Polanowski, Jane (John – Deceased February 5, 2017) Papenberg, Jerry (Cheryl) Polanowski, Mary Ann (Larry) Yeager, one step-son: Ted (Beverly) Kotulski; 5 Grand Children, 6 Great-Grandchildren and 6 Step-Grandchildren and 7 Step Great-Grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 at St. Leo’s Catholic Cemetery in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father Francis Dias will officiate.

Source: WRJC.com

