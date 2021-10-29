Kosinski, Ronald Walter Age 87 of Necedah

Ronald Walter Kosinski, 87, of Necedah WI, passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at their home.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 12:00 P.M. (noon) at the Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home in Necedah, WI. Pastor Erdman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home of Necedah, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.