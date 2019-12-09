Kolowrat, Helen Mary Age 106 of Hillsboro

Helen Mary Kolowrat of Hillsboro passed away with family by her side on Friday, December 6, 2019 in her home in Hillsboro. Helen lived a long and wonderful life to the age of 106.

Helen was born to Mary S. Geier and Frank “Joe” Kelbel on August 12, 1913, on the home Centennial farm. She grew up in rural Cashton and attended Clinton Center School. She graduated 8th grade, which in those days was quite an accomplishment. Helen loved to tell stories about taking the sleigh to church in the winter and placing a hot grinding stone at their feet in the blankets, to stay warm.

Helen married Frank Kolowrat Jr. on September 12, 1933 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Cashton, WI. They lived on several different farms before settling in Champion Valley in 1952, where they raised the family. The smells of fresh bread, baked pies and delicious meals were a constant in Helen’s kitchen. Not only did she work tirelessly in the home she also milked cows and tended to many duties on the farm. Helen moved from the farm into the town of Hillsboro in 1991, due to failing eye sight. She walked all around town and usually attended church daily, until slowing down a bit upon reaching 100.

Helen is survived by six of seven children: Myrna Geier of Madison, Dennis (Kathy) Kolowrat of Hillsboro, (Arda) Kolowrat of Hillsboro, David (Sharon) Kolowrat of De Forest, Dolores (Albert) Fick of Hillsboro, Susan Kolowrat of Milwaukee, and Deborah (Mark) Griffin of Dubuque, Iowa; grandchildren, Frank (Jean) Kolowrat, John (Heidi)Hotek, Wade (Julie) Fick, Mike (Judith) Hotek, Chad (Stephanie) Kolowrat, Tim (Julie) Hotek, Angie (Troy) Thrane, Marc (Amanda Golden) Fick, Amber (Zac) Bowgren, Matt (Laura) Fick, Mariah (Nick) Shandri and Cameron Griffin; 27 Great Grandchildren and five Great Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; her husband, Frank in 1968; her siblings: Leonard, Lawrence, Marie, Robert and her son, Edward.

We would like to thank a devoted and loving group who helped care for Helen over the last six years. May God provide a special blessing for them.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to H.O.P.E. (Helping Our People Everyday) PO Box 274 Hillsboro, WI 54634. This organization helps aid local communities, cancer patients and research.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro, with Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery – Dilly. Friends may call at the Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

