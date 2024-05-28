Kolk, Wayne Mento Age 88 of Necedah

Wayne Mento Kolk, age 88, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2024. He was born on November 9, 1935 in Necedah, WI, to Clarence and Violet (nee Perkins) Kolk.

He served in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1958 as a Machinist Mate aboard the U.S.S. Myles C. Fox DD-829 Destroyer. Wayne was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors. From 1970-1978 he resided in Wasilla, Alaska with his family of five. He enjoyed many hunting trips with his brother-in-law, flying into remote areas, as well as backpacking into areas with his sons. He even made his own swamp buggy to float large game across bodies of water after a hunt. He also enjoyed dancing, gardening, playing cards, and strumming his guitar.

Wayne learned many trades including cabinet making, welding, and setting ceramic tile. He built two houses for his family, doing all of his own electrical, plumbing, and end to end construction. He had an incredible memory and could recall events of his childhood in vivid detail, as well as everyone’s names. He enjoyed sharing memories of his life.

Wayne leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Amy (nee O’Dell) Kolk; two sons, Kevin of Necedah and David of Mauston, WI; a daughter, Carla (Terrence) Morgan of Menasha, WI; five grandchildren, Jessica, Brandon, Richard, Devon, Colton; and a great grandson, Carson. Other survivors include his brother, Clyde (Laura) of Florida; a sister, Jean (Donald) Budd of Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Marvin.

Memorial Services for Wayne will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Necedah United Methodist Church, 605 N. Harvey Street. Pastor Jill Nowlen will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to the family instead to help out with the funeral expenses.