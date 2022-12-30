Kolar to retire as DVA Secretary

Wisconsin Veteran’s Secretary Mary Kolar is retiring. Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday that Mary Kolar will retire as of January 2nd. Evers appointed Kolar as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2019. The former US Navy captain spent 28 years in the service before moving to the public sector. She was a member […] Source: WRN.com







