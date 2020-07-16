Kohl’s joins list of stores requiring customers to wear masks

Masks will soon be required at Kohl’s stores nationwide.

The Menomonee Falls-based retailer announced the move Wednesday afternoon. Starting Monday, all customers will be required to wear a face covering while shopping.

In its statement, the company noted that state or local mandates already enforce similar guidelines in approximately 70 percent of its stores, so it went ahead and made the requirement universal.

All Kohl’s employees had been directed to wear masks prior to this announcement.

Company officials encouraged customers uncomfortable wearing a mask into the department stores to visit its website where they can choose store drive up service.

The announcement comes just hours after Walmart stated it will require its customers wear masks starting next week as well. Meanwhile face coverings will be required at Pick ‘n Save stores as of next Wednesday, its parent company, Kroger, announced.

Other retailers that have enacted or announced mask requirement include:

Apple

Best Buy

Costco

Dollar Tree

Sam’s Club

Starbucks

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.