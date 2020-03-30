Kohl's is keeping stores closed and furloughing employees to cut half a billion dollars in expenses
Kohl’s, based in Menomonee Falls, plans to decrease its capital expenditures by half a billion dollars, it said in a news release.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
