Kohl's Corp. negotiating to sell to Vitamin Shoppe operator

Wisconsin-based Kohl’s Corp. is in negotiations to sell the company to the group that runs Vitamin Shoppe stores. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Menominee Falls-based retailer said Monday that it has entered negotiations with Franchise Group Inc. to…

