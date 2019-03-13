Kohler Co. will end engine manufacturing in Sheboygan County, but employees will be offered other jobs
Kohler Co. will shut down engine production in Sheboygan County and move the work to Hattiesburg, Miss., but will offer other jobs to the Wisconsin employees.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
