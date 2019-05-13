Kohl donates $10 million to UW’s La Follette School of Public Affairs

Former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl is donating $10 million to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs. The donation, announced Sunday during the Class of 2019 graduation ceremony, is the largest in the La Follette School’s history and will fund research, public outreach and teaching. Kohl donated $1.5 million to the school […]

