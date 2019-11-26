Koepp, Shary K. Age 68 of Adams

Shary K. Koepp, age 68, of Adams, Wisconsin passed Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home from complications of cancer.

Shary was born April 13, 1951 in Taylor County, Wisconsin to Keith and Selma (Blank) Beam. She graduated from Stratford High School. She married Fred A. Koepp Jr. on August 1, 1970 in Portage, Wisconsin. They made their home in Adams, Wisconsin. Shary worked for Northland Home Health as a Supportive Home Care Worker for 20 years.

Shary enjoyed making homemade bread, making crafts, and spending time with her son, Michael.

Shary was preceded in death by her parents: Keith and Selma; sister, Violet; sister, Rosetta; brother, Hairm; and twin sister, Karey.

Shary is survived by

Husband Fred A. Koepp Jr. of Adams, WI;

Son, Michael B. Marschke-Koepp of Adams, WI;

Sister, Sarah (Ed) Peterson Keil of Rib Lake, WI;

Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

The family would like to thank Ascension at Home Hospice of Marshfield and the Doctors and Staff at the Marshfield Clinic and Hospital.

She will be laid to rest in Rib Lake, Wisconsin on the family plot.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.

