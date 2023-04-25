Koehn, Kenneth Krist Age 77 of Adams

Kenneth Krist Koehn, age 77, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, April 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Ken was born on July 24, 1945, in Adams, Wisconsin, to Krist and Teresa Mary (Kettenhofen) Koehn. He was a proud graduate of Adams-Friendship High School in 1963. After completing his education, he joined the US Navy, where he served 3 years on the submarine, USS Trumpetfish. He then pursued various occupations, including working at Metalfab, an over the road semi-truck driver, and Petenwell County Park. In 1985, he married Linda Waller (Nee Olson), and they were blessed with a beautiful life together.

Ken had a passion for bee-keeping and solving puzzles and crosswords. He cherished spending time with his family, especially during holidays. He and Linda created unforgettable memories with their Halloween haunted house and festive Christmas decorations, where they dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Ken was a member of Adams/Quincy Masonic Lodge #71, the Shriners, and the YMCA.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Krist and Teresa Koehn; brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Faye Koehn; and sister and brother-in-law, Bev and Lee Mueller. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Linda; sons, Aaron (Celina) Koehn and Adam Koehn; step-son, Mike Waller; and step-daughter, Michelle Chase; sister, June (Ron) Duckworth; nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

As per Ken’s wishes, there will be no service or celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to 111 Pepper Ave, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494, in Kenneth’s memory.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.roseberrys.com to offer online condolences and for further information.

Source: WRJC.com







