Koehler, Florence Lilian Age 79 of Adams

Florence Lillian Koehler, age 79 of Adams, died March 24, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be Thursday March 31st 2022, at 2 PM at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church with visitation at 1PM until time of service. Interment will be at the Mt Repose Cemetery, Friendship Wisconsin at a later date.

Florence was born June 1st, 1942, in Arkdale, the 11th and last child of Hans and Hilda Pedersen. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church. Florence graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1960 as Valedictorian. She worked at the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service office in Adams until her retirement in 1994. She married Edward John Koehler on June 23, 1962, at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.

Florence, or Floss as she was known to many, enjoyed golfing, gardening (especially winning ribbons at the fair) and travelling to various golf courses throughout the US. She was a member of the Moundview Golf Club, golfing in many tournaments as well as Ladies League. She was also a member of the Moundview Snowmobile Club.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Norman Pedersen, Roy Pedersen; Sisters Carolyn Henriksen, Viola York, Virginia Chaffee, Esther Stevens and Verna Williams; Brothers in Law Kenneth Henriksen, Clarence York, Garland Chaffee, Fred Stevens ,Franklin Williams, Clinton McKinley, Helmer Lecy ,Chester York and Robert Waldo; Sisters in Law Eleanor Pedersen, Beryl Pedersen, Judy Pedersen and Betty Waldo

She is survived by:

Sister: Gladys McKinley

Sister: Myrtle Lecy

Brother: Alden Pedersen

Brother- in- Law – Robert (Joyce) Koehler

Sister- in- Law – Mary York (Jim)

Special Friend – Glenn Hansen

Also survived by many, many nieces, nephews, additional relatives and friends who all cared for her very deeply.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home assisting the family.

