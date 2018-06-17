Koehler, Edward John, age 79 of Friendship
Edward John Koehler, age 79, of Friendship, Wisconsin died Friday, June 15, 2018 at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin following a short-term illness.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in
Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Levi Snyder and Pat Hauswald will officiate. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to the time of service on Tuesday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Military honors will be presented by the Adams County Honor Guard.
Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin at a later date.
Edward was born August 16, 1938 in Preston Township, Wisconsin to Edward J. and Mabel (Burian) Koehler Sr. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams. Edward graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1956. Edward enlisted in the US Navy and served from 1956 to 1959. He returned to Adams-Friendship after his service in the Navy, and worked at Roche-a-Cri Gas for Vic Nelson and later at the Farmer’s Union Co-op (Allied Co-op) as an LP serviceman. He married Florence Lillian Pedersen on June 23, 1962 at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.
Edward enjoyed gardening, fishing in his pontoon boat, hunting, golfing, deer hunting, snowmobiling, outdoor cooking, and making his world famous bismarks.
Edward was a member of the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church, Moundview Golf Course – where he served as a Past President, and Moundview Snowmobile Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Edward J. and Mabel (Burian) Koehler Sr.; sister, Betty Waldo; and brothers-in-law: Robert Waldo and Chester York.
Survivors:
Wife: Florence Koehler of Friendship, Wisconsin
Sister: Mary (Friend Jim) York of Friendship, Wisconsin
Brother: Robert (Joyce) Koehler of Friendship, Wisconsin
In law: Alden (Judy) Pedersen of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin
In law: Myrt (Helmer) Lecy of Arkdale, Wisconsin
In law: Gladys McKinley of Friendship, Wisconsin
In law: Esther Stevens of Kenosha, Wisconsin
Further survived by many, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
