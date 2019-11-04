Kobs, Ellen Marie, Age 89 of Adams

Ellen Marie Kobs of Adams, passed away October 30 at U.W. Madison Hospital, Madison.

The funeral will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Grant St., Adams, on Friday, November 8, 2019. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Mt. Repose Cemetery with luncheon to follow.

Ellen was born on August 25, 1930 at her family’s dairy and tobacco farm in Soldiers Grove. She was the eldest of six children born to Erven and Myrtle (Olson) Burkum.

During her lifetime they moved several times. Living in Soldiers Grove, Crow’s Hollow and finally ending up in Gays Mills. Living on the farm, she was no stranger to hard work. At a very young age, she had to accompany her mother to the barn and help in the milk separator house. Later on, she would have to assist in the fields weeding and picking tobacco bugs off plants or help in whatever capacity she could.

Ellen loved to sing. When she was around four years old, and her brother Herbie was three years old, her mother Myrtle taught them to harmonize to some of the popular songs of that era. On their weekly visits to town for supplies, the children would sing and people would request songs and give them change or candy to sing for them. The depression was in full swing, so it was greatly appreciated. Her love of song continued throughout her life. She participated in the Norwegian Choir and Glee Club in school, sang solos at her church, and was a member of the Adult Choir at Trinity Lutheran Church, Adams for many years.

Ellen graduated from the Gays Mills High School in Gays Mills in 1948 and spent six months at the LaCrosse Business College before accepting a job at the Reddick Boat Factory in Adams. She and a friend packed up and were excited to leave the small town of Gays Mills to come to this big, bubbling, railroad town of Adams.

Working at the boat factory, Ellen befriended her future sister-in-law, Delores Kobs and was introduced to Delores’s brother, Theodore. He was smitten by Ellen, asked her out in June of 1950 asked her to marry him. They tied the knot on August 26, 1950 a day after she turned 20 years old. Their union lasted 58 years, ending with Ted’s death on Wednesday, April 23, 2008. They were blessed with five children.

Ellen was a great homemaker. She was a wonderful cook, an avid seamstress, making many of her own dresses and she actually enjoyed cleaning. She loved entertaining, gathering with friends, playing cards, crafts, bird watching, dancing, gardening, and canning. She loved spending time with her eight grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to babysit. Later in life, she was able to travel with Ted and family members to many different destinations in the United States.

Religion played a very important part in Ellen’s life and she made sure her children were raised with that same emphasis in mind. She taught Sunday School for several years, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Adams. Ellen also belonged to Trinity Lutheran Ladies Aid, Trinity Lutheran Adult Choir and Lutheran Brotherhood. Earlier in her lifetime, she was a member of a bowling league and in a Homemakers Club.

Ellen had immense love for her family. She put her children and family before herself and was very protective, always with a watchful eye on them, giving advice and reminders to be safe. She was a great worrier up until the day she died, but that was one of the ways she expressed her love.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Ervin Burkum, two infant sisters: Anita and Arlene; son-in-law, Richard Klein; father and mother-in-law: Alma and Theodore A. Kobs; brothers and sisters-in-law: Julius and Bert Kobs, Ed Kumatycki and Elaine (Kobs), Eugene and Jeanette Kobs, Chipper Chapman and Betty (Kobs), Howard Squire and Delores (Kobs), and Roger Kobs, along with several nieces, nephew, and great-nieces.

She is survived by sons: Greg (Patricia) Kobs, Arkdale; Todd Kobs, Adams; daughters: Cynthia (Richard) Klein, Friendship; Tamara (Dave) Klinzing, New London; and Debra (Fred) Renner, Adams. She is further survived by eight grandchildren: Paul Klein, Kimberly (Kyle) Klein-Niewiadomski, Isabela (Derek) Fagen, Alex Kobs, Connor Klinzing, Hunter Renner, Erik Klinzing and Ryan Renner.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home of Friendship is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.