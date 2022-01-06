Knudson, Eugene “Skip” Clifford Age 86 of Adams County

Eugene “Skip” Clifford Knudson passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was born to Oda Marie (Miller) Knudson and Clifford Earl Knudson on January 14, 1935, in Stevens Point, WI. He was the older brother to Gary Knudson.

Skip grew up in Adams-Friendship and served in the Army where he was a field radio repairman. He went on to complete college in Madison, WI where he met and fell in love with Mary Lou Zanoni. They were married on February 7, 1959, and had three children, Tracy, Cori, and Tara. The family lived in Maryland and New York before settling back in Wisconsin. He worked with the NSA and at Badger Munitions Plant before deciding to return to school at UW Whitewater for his MBA. He went on to have a long career as a Business Manager at several institutions: Sauk Prairie School System in Prairie du Sac, WI; Viterbo College in La Crosse, WI; Quincy University in Quincy, Illinois; and Cascade Mountain Ski Resort in Portage, WI.

He loved vodka gimlets, Badger sports, Packers games, boating, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He was known for his great hugs.

Kind, accepting, selfless and determined, Skip was cherished and respected by those he knew and loved. He walked through this life knowing love and loss, finding adventure, and teaching his family the value of loving and supporting each other.

He is survived by his companion Shirley Detienne of Portage, WI; brother Gary Knudson of Mesa, AZ; son Tracy Knudson of Wausau, WI, daughter Cori Knudson (Ann Christoffer) of Gays Mills, WI, and daughter Tara Duval (Mike Duval) of Brainerd, MN; grandchildren Tyler Knudson, Sara Jacobs, Riley Knudson, Casey Duval, Ross Duval, and Teagan Knudson; along with many much-loved great-grandchildren who brought him such joy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mary.

Skip’s family life has been touched by Alzheimer’s and he was doing his part to help find a cure. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/wi/donate or 620 S. 76th Street, #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the Spring. Please visit www.roseberrys.com for further information and online condolences.

Source: WRJC.com







