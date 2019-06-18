Knudsen, Carl E. Age 96 of New Lisbon

Carl E. Knudsen, age 96 of New Lisbon, WI, passed away June 17, 2019 at the Cottage Care Circle, Mauston, WI.

He was the son of Carl C. and Anna Knudsen. Carl was born April 2, 1923 in Wisconsin Rapids. WI. He graduated from Lincoln High School, Class of 1942. After graduation he entered the U.S. Army serving in the South Pacific area. He participated in the invasion of Leyte and other areas. While serving in New Guinea he was injured and sustained a broken neck. He was returned home on the hospital ship Mercy and spent many months in the hospital in Battle Creek, Michigan.

He was employed at Montgomery Ward as an assistant manager.

He married Barbara Olson April 2, 1955 they moved to Centuria, WI and owned and operated the Knudsen Oil Company and Culligan Water Service for many years. In 1965 they moved to Mauston, Wi and built, owned and operated the Sears Catalog Store for 25 years.

Carl was a charter member of the local Lions Club. He was an avid golfer, for several years and member of the Jack Pines Travelers Good Sam Club.

He is survived by his wife Barbara of 64 years, son Christopher of Mauston, his children Ella and Corey, son David (Julie) of Reedsburg, their children Cole and Benjamin, sister-in-law Margaret Evans, Yreka, CA, brother-in-law Jack Staege of Spencer. WI, many nieces and nephews. Carl was preceded in death by his parents and brother Fritz, brothers-in-law Clarance, James, and Richard Olson, Neil Evans and Robert Small, sisters-in-law Dorthy Staege, Verna Small, and Karen McGovern.

Funeral service will be held Friday June 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston, WI, with Pastor Robert Thacker officiating. Friends may call on Thursday, June 20th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Crandall Funeral Home in Mauston, WI and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Interment to be at a later date Restlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, Mauston Lions Club or a Memorial of your choice.

